Veteran DJ Jerry Bishop Passes

Art Vuolo reports that Veteran DJ and VO legend Jerry Bishop passed away this week. Bishop had been hospitalized for several weeks. Using the name Bill Bishop, Jerry worked at San Diego’s KCBQ in 1963. He came to L.A. in 1965 to work at KLAC. In L.A., he also worked at KFI, KKDJ, KIIS and KGIL.

During this time, Jerry made the jump to Voice-overs. The highlights of his career include announcing the syndicated game show Cross Wits, which enjoyed a five year run beginning in 1975. He was the voice of the Disney Channel from 1983 – 1997. Jerry is best known for his announcing work on the long running syndicated Judge Judy show.