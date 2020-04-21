Westwood Wins Three In New York

The Westwood One News division has won three medals in the New York Festivals Radio Awards international competition. Here’s what the network took home the medals for…

Westwood One News captured the Gold Medal in the Documentary: History category for “1939: America on the Eve of War,” a look back at America during the pivotal year of 1939 when President Roosevelt warned that a storm was on the horizon. Two years later the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor would force the US into World War II.

In the News Programs: Best News Documentary or Special category, Westwood One News took a Silver Medal for “30 Years After the Fall: The Legacy of the Berlin Wall.” Correspondent Chas Henry traveled to Berlin to explore secrets revealed in recent years about the forces that caused the wall to crumble — redefining the European political landscape and U.S.-European relations.

For News Programs: Best Extended News Coverage, Westwood One News earned the Bronze Medal for “Hurricane Dorian,” a massive storm that decimated the Bahamas and threatened the East Coast of the United States for more than a week. Westwood One News tracked the storm the entire way, with continuing coverage thoroughly reporting the story in real time.