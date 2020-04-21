And Here Are All The Winners

The New York Festivals Radio Awards are submitted from storytellers around the world and are given out for podcasts and audiobooks, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage entertainment and music specials.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation was honored with the 2020 Broadcaster of the Year Award. The network ‘s award-winning entries explore News, Entertainment, Sports, and Music. Gold-trophy winning entries from CBC Radio & Audio include: “Tai Asks Why,” “Uncover the Village,” “Alone: A Love Story – Season 3,” “The Band Played On” and “PlayMe.”

