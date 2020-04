ANA CEO Bob Liodice was our guest on Facebook Live Tuesday. Bob deals with advertisers and marketers every day. We picked his brain on what you can do to talk to your clients now, as they wait out this crisis. And, how to get them ready for the day when this is all behind us. Watch our interview on Facebook or YouTube.

Next up in our series of interviews is Tech Guru Leo Laporte Thursday at 1:00PM Eastern.