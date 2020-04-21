Podcast Episode #27 – NRG CEO Mary Quass

Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti interviews NRG CEO Mary Quass. Quass offers her reflections on how her stations are serving listeners during the current crisis and how the new normal will be different tomorrow, including marketing. She defines two phases, going from “oh my, what happened” to “how do we move forward” and what that means in terms of working with Main Street. LISTEN

