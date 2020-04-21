Connoisseur Moves Condron To Ferocious

In October 2019 Connoisseur Media launched Ferocious Content which had a focus on video and social media content. In February of this year Connoisseur purchased marketing company Scorpion and named the new entity Ferocious Media. On Tuesday Long Island Market Manager Jim Condron was named Chief Creative Officer at Ferocious.

When the search for a new Chief Creative Officer began, CEO Jeff Warshaw realized he had the ideal candidate already working for him. “We talked about the skills the person would need in the job and realized the ideal candidate was in our midst in the form of Jim Condron, who was running our Long Island operation. I’m excited for Jim and our company that he agreed to take the role. He has proven himself as a true leader and visionary. I can’t imagine a better person to oversee creative and lead the crafting of terrific campaigns for clients of Ferocious Media.”

Condron said, “Having spent decades developing creative campaigns for clients, this opportunity will allow me to be part of leading the charge in creating a world-class, full-service marketing company in Ferocious Media; I am incredibly excited about what we can build.”

David Bevins, Chief Operating Officer for Connoisseur, will assume the market manager’s position in Long Island and oversee the day-to-day operation of the Connoisseur Media radio properties.