This Feeding America Radio Idea Gets Bigger and Bigger

Adams Radio Group CEO Ron Stone’s idea to hold a national fundraiser to help feed America has received support from The Motor Racing Network and Vipology.

Motor Racing Network has offered inventory across its networks and programs and Vipology will create the host site for RadioCares.org

The Feeding America radio event will be held April 30th.

Stone said “this event has launched a real movement within our industry. I have been in radio for almost 40 years and I have never seen anything bring competitors and vendors together like this. Hunger has a way of motivating people to do great things. I have never been prouder of our industry.”