deCastro Leaves Townsquare For MediaCo

MediaCo New York Radio, which owns HOT97 and WBLS, has named Ron deCastro market president. He’ll oversee HOT97 and WBLS. deCastro moves to New York from New Jersey where he was president and chief revenue officer at Townsquare’s New Jersey 101.5.

Charlie Morgan was running those stations for Emmis for the previous four years until he left in March.

Over his 30-year career deCastro has worked in New York, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

“Ron is the perfect choice to lead Hot97 and WBLS,” said Patrick Walsh, president and chief operating officer of MediaCo Holding. “Our investment plans will enable these iconic brands to impact our audiences and clients in even more meaningful ways. Ron’s deep experience in building winning digital and broadcast teams in and around New York will be invaluable as we deepen the relationship that our brands and personalities have with our audiences in the tristate area and around the world.”

“I’ve spent a significant amount of my career in New York competing against WBLS and Hot97 and I know just how important these brands are in the lives of our community,” deCastro said. “I’m thrilled to work on the same team as the talented group at MediaCo New York and can’t wait to get started leading the effort to build on the success of these multichannel, global brands. Hot97, WBLS, Summer Jam and Circle of Sisters are iconic in New York and personalities like Ebro, Steve Harvey, Funk Flex, Nessa, and Shaila have the kind of relationships with our audience that you just can’t replicate with any other digital or broadcast media.”

Prior to his tenure leading Townsquare’s largest market, deCastro led sales teams at CBS Radio in New York, Clear Channel in Philadelphia and New York including Power 105.1 and Barnstable Broadcasting on Long Island.