Ayana Contreras Appointed VP of Radio At Denver’s RMPM

Denver’s Rocky Mountain Public Media has appointed Ayana Contreras as the new Vice President of Radio, overseeing both The Drop 104.7 (KUVO-HD2) and KUVO Jazz. Contreras will continue as Program Director and host of KUVO’s Soulful Strut.

Before joining RMPM, Contreras was Content Director at Chicago’s Vocalo Radio – the nation’s first urban alternative radio station. This experience directly influenced the creation and format of The Drop, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Contreras’ plans for both stations include refreshed music formats and a series of live performances and events designed to spotlight emerging and established musicians. Among the highlights are The Drop’s annual Block Party and the newly introduced KUVO Latina Musica Series, ¡KUVOLE!

RMPM President and CEO Amanda Mountain remarked, “Ayana is a pioneer in urban alternative public radio, and we are thrilled to welcome her into this new role. Her extensive expertise and vision will be instrumental as we expand our community impact and reach new audiences under her dynamic leadership.”

KUVO Jazz Founder and RMPM Board Member Emeritus Flo Hernández-Ramos said, “Ayana’s leadership will build on the strong foundations laid at both KUVO and THE DROP, elevating them to even greater heights. We are thrilled about what the future holds under her vision. She is the natural successor to the historic path forged by former VP of Radio, Tina Cartagena.”

Contreras shared, “Community, culture, and music are bedrocks of a thriving society, and I’m elated to help KUVO continue its long history of community-based cultural engagement, and to help grow The Drop’s burgeoning legacy of providing music discovery and supporting local artistry.”