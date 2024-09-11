VSiN Chooses Key Networks as Official Ad Sales Representative

Key Networks has officially been named the Ad Sales Representation partner for sports betting radio network VSiN. This partnership will enable Key Networks to offer advertisers access to VSiN’s wagering content, which is distributed to more than 300 radio stations.

The network broadcasts from Las Vegas and other major gaming venues across the country on AM/FM, digital platforms like iHeartRadio and YouTubeTV, regional sports networks, and its website.

VSiN CEO Bill Adee emphasized, “As we head into our busiest season, we’re focused on rapidly expanding advertising and distribution partnerships, while continuing to deliver the most credible sports betting content available anywhere. The team at Key Networks is familiar with our groundbreaking network and innovative solutions for advertisers who want to reach our highly-desirable audience. We look forward to tapping their deep audio knowledge, experience, and relationships to help accelerate our growth.”

Key Networks Chief Operating Officer Dennis Green said, “Key Networks is excited to announce an ad sales partnership with VSiN which is a brand synonymous with providing the best programming content in the sports betting arena. VSiN continues to build this brand with great talent and an executive team that is widely respected in the world of sports. Key Networks prides itself on bringing the biggest and best brands to the marketplace and with VSiN we continue that practice.”

Key Networks President of Sales Ron Russo commented, “As we venture through the intersection of sports and culture, the team here at Key couldn’t be more excited to add this legendary sports betting network to our lineup as we continue to offer our advertisers compelling and creative marketing solutions.”