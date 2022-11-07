Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards

Cumulus Media’s gospel music station in Florence, South Carolina has been honored with three Spin Awards.

WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year.

“To God be the glory! I count it as a blessing to be a part of the amazing WBZF brand in Florence,” Nickelson said in a statement. “I want to thank my mother, who’s been behind my career since I can remember. She took me to and from radio stations to shadow broadcasters at 8 years old, which later opened the door to my radio career. At 15 years old, I was blessed to go from board operator, to Webmaster, to promotions, and ultimately, to programming. I’m forever grateful to Craig Dalla Riva, Matt Scurry, and Kenny Smoov for the opportunity. Shout out to the dopest team… Mike Chandler, Tara J, and Robyn! We are ALWAYS ready to hit the road in our community. Thanks to everyone who voted for us!”

“I was thrilled upon hearing that Glory 98.5 has been recognized as Small Market Radio Station of the Year,” Craig Dalla Riva, the regional vice president and market manager of Cumulus Florence and Myrtle Beach, said in a statement. “Then I was told that Glory 98.5 PM drive host Brother Trey was selected as Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of The Year – WOW! I just can’t stop smiling. Everyone’s hard work on Glory has always been evident in its market-leading ratings, but to receive accolades like these makes me burst with pride! This is a huge honor for Cumulus of Florence and all our staff, on and off the air. Thank you, Spin Awards!”

WBZF is simulcast on WYNN (540 AM) in the greater Florence market.

The Spin Awards honors stations and on-air talent “who spin the Gospel message,” according to a press release. For a full list of Spin Awards winners, go HERE.