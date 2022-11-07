Benztown Releases “Christmas in a Box” Holiday Imaging

Benztown, a global leader in radio imaging, programming and jingles, has released its “Christmas in a Box” holiday imaging package to stations with a Benztown library subscription.

The Christmas in a Box package includes over 5,000 audio tracks of holiday sounds, including “Behind the Song” vignettes for popular Christmas songs.

The first five stations to sign up for a Benztown library subscription will also receive free custom Santa liners voiced by Mark Wallengren, the voice of Santa at KOST (103.5 FM) in Los Angeles. The first five existing Benztown library subscribers who contact Masa Patterson at [email protected] will also receive Santa liners voiced by Wallengren.

A free Christmas Audio Pak with 50 holiday audio elements produced by Benztown is available to all radio stations. The first 50 downloads of the Audio Pak will also receive a free copy of the eBook “The Radio Guide to Christmas Programming & Promotion” by programming expert Tracy Johnson.

To access the free Christmas Audio Pack, go HERE. For more information on “Christmas in a Box,” e-mail Masa Patterson at [email protected] or call 818-842-4600.