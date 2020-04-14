Lang Takes Over In New Jersey

Following the departure of Ron deCastro (see previous story) Townsquare announced that Brian Lang, Regional Market President/Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”) for the Company’s operations in Portland, ME, Portsmouth, NH, and Augusta ME, has been named Market President/CRO for New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM).

“Brian has distinguished himself as a leader since joining Townsquare in 2014. By building a team of exceptional managers and talent, Brian’s markets have been among our top performers year after year. When the opportunity arose, Brian was the natural choice to lead the exceptional team at New Jersey 101.5, which represents the best in live and local media,” commented Mr. Williams.

“It’s been an incredible six years in Northern New England. I’m excited to return home to the Tri-State area to lead NJ 101.5 and its talented team. I want to thank Rob Williams, Erik Hellum and Bill Wilson for the opportunity to lead Townsquare’s flagship station,” said Mr. Lang.

Local Media COO Erik Hellum said, “New Jersey 101.5 is a very special and powerful news/talk station, keeping New Jersey informed and connected in a way that no other media outlet can. A brand like New Jersey 101.5, and the very talented team behind that brand, deserves a strong and experienced leader that can help protect, lead and evolve it, and there is no one better prepared to do that than Brian.”