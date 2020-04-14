Townsquare Promotes Sieks in Portland

As a result of the Townsquare changes in New Jersey, the company has promoted Christine Sieks in Portland ME. Here are all the details…

Sieks is currently the RVP of Sales for Townsquare’s Northeast Region and VP of Sales in New Hampshire. Her new position will be Regional Market President of Northern New England (Portland, ME, Portsmouth, NH and Augusta ME). She will continue in her role as RVP Sales as well.

Sieks takes over for Brian Lang, who the Company moved to New Jersey to run New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) in Trenton, after Ron deCastro left that market to run WBLS and HOT97 in New York for MediaCo.