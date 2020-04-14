Bonneville Denver, TV Station Begin Virtual Food Drive

Bonneville’s KYGO-FM, KOSI-FM & SPORTS RADIO 104.3 THE FAN are partnering with 9News Colorado to raise money for the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Through April 26th listeners can go online to make a monetary donation. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foundation on behalf of Bonneville International and 9NEWS will each match the first $10,000 in donations. Every dollar donated helps Food Bank of the Rockies provide four meals to families with children in Denver.

“It is critically important to help Food Bank of the Rockies support the growing need created by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. We couldn’t be happier teaming up with our partners at 9News and King Soopers to help fill this growing need,” said Bonneville Denver SRVP, Market Manager, Bob Call.

“There is a great need once again, brought on in large part by this pandemic. We are thankful to be working with King Soopers, Food Bank of the Rockies and the Bonneville Denver Radio Group to address the need,” expressed 9NEWS General Manager, Mark Cornetta.