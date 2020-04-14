Quass Says No Layoffs at NRG

In a letter the company shared with the industry on Tuesday, NRG President Mary Quass said there will be no layoffs at the company, that the people would be taken care of. NRG owns 45 stations in 4 Midwest states. Here’s Quass’ entire letter.

“Back in early March, during a weekly market manager call, we discussed the plan to protect our people as we started to face the unprecedented impact COVID-19 would have on our communities, our business and our company. Our course of action was never in question – NRG Media would stand by its team. We would take care of our people for they are our BRAND – we have their backs!

“At NRG Media – Great Local Radio means we want to be a part of the lives of our listeners, our businesses, our communities and our people. Great Local Radio means we stand shoulder to shoulder with our team, the lifeblood of our stations and our BRAND. They engage and inform our listeners, shop at their businesses, and support their communities in both good times and bad. The role our people play is now more important than ever.

“We stand committed to our people, so they can continue to serve their communities without fear of losing their jobs because of COVID-19. Our team is doing amazing things to help their neighbors, friends and families make it through this pandemic crisis – For this, we say THANK YOU!!

We are symbiotically tied to our communities. At NRG Media we REALLY are all in this together. I am proud to work alongside each member of our team. I am also proud of radio and the individuals who have worked so hard during this crisis, THANK YOU!!

Isn’t that what makes Radio the Best!!??

Mary Quass

President

NRG Media