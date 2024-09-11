The Boss Raises Cane To Music Director and Afternoons

Press Communications’ 107.1 The Boss, (WWZY/WBHX) in New Jersey, has promoted Cane Peterson to Music Director and afternoon host for The Cane Show. Press previously held roles at New York’s Z100, K-Rock, and Alt 92.3, alongside a diverse career as a VH1 VJ.

Joining Peterson in the PM drive will be traffic anchor Britney Trumpey, station meteorologist Nor’easter Nick Pittman, and newsman Hunter Farman.

As such, Ralphie Aversa will transition to the evening slot to host The Ralphie Radio Show on weeknights, excluding Wednesdays. Aversa, who joined The Boss in October 2021, will continue to host the station’s Totally 80s Saturday Night and serve as an entertainment reporter for USA Today.

Peterson expressed his enthusiasm about his new position, “Thankful to Robby and CEO Bob McAllan for this opportunity. Working for a company that still believes in local radio is incredible and Robby is a guy whose passion for it makes me remember why I loved radio in the first place.”

Aversa shared, “Thank you to Robby Bridges for building such a unique and fun radio station. Of course, it also happens thanks to Bob McAllan and Press Communications. I’m thankful to be a part of the family and am excited about returning to weeknights in the Tri-State!”

VP of Programming Robby Bridges remarked, “We believe in personality-driven content and this new 1-2 punch in PM and nights with Cane and Ralphie elevates The Boss to the highest levels. I’m thrilled to work with two 21st-century super jocks as part of our all-star team!”