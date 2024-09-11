MIW and Beasley Media Join Forces For Free Sales Webinar

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, in partnership with Beasley Media Group, is hosting a Digital Sales Webinar on Thursday, September 19 at 4p ET. This free event is designed to enhance skills in digital sales and management.

Topics include the significance of digital audio, strategies for leveraging social media, maximizing local digital efforts, impression-based selling techniques, and the integration of third-party partnerships. The webinar panel will feature Beasley Chief Revenue Officer Tina Murley, Audacy SVP of Digital Media Sales and Operations Jenny Sutton, and Townsquare Media Minnesota Market President Shannon Knoepke.

Additional discussions will focus on improving advertiser ROI with innovative digital strategies and the benefits of combining over-the-air and digital platforms to enhance client results.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “This webinar is a unique opportunity to learn from the top minds in digital sales and gain insights that can help navigate the complexities of today’s media landscape. We encourage everyone to join us for what promises to be a compelling and educational event, beautifully arranged by Sheila Kirby and generously sponsored by Beasley Media Group.”

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley added, “We are thrilled to support this important MIW webinar that underscores the vital role digital plays in our business today.”

Those interested in attending can register for the webinar here.