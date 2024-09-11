NAB Unveils New Self-Inspection Guide for AM Radio Stations

The National Association of Broadcasters has introduced a new Broadcast Station Self-Inspection Guide specifically for AM radio stations, completing a series that already includes guides for FM and television stations, first showcased at the 2024 NAB Show in April.

Developed in collaboration with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, these guides offer broadcasters up-to-date standards for self-inspection, helping them stay compliant with Federal Communications Commission regulations.

These resources are especially critical as the FCC ceased updating its own self-inspection checklists in 2010, even as regulatory changes continued to evolve. The guides also support contract inspectors who participate in the Alternative Broadcast Inspection Program, a collaboration with various state broadcaster associations designed to streamline compliance processes.

NAB members can access these guides for free through the member downloads section on the NAB website, while SBE members can retrieve them directly from the SBE website. Upcoming releases will include guides for low-power and translator stations, further aiding broadcasters in maintaining regulatory compliance.