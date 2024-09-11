Rachael Gray Signs for More Mornings at Grand Rapids’ Hot FM

Rachael Gray, who has hosted Grand Rapids mornings for the past 13 years, will continue The Rachael Gray Show alongside Co-Host Rob Sparks. Cumulus Media has renewed its contract with Gray on 105.3 Hot FM (WHTS).

Cumulus Grand Rapids/Muskegon Regional Vice President and Market Manager Steve Holm said, “It’s a true testament to Rachael to still be going strong after 13 years of waking up West Michigan. Her authenticity, community involvement, passion, and love for her craft shines through to listeners and clients alike, and I’m happy that she’s a part of our Cumulus West Michigan family – and will be for years to come!”

WHTS Program Director Rob Sparks commented, “I’m so glad we’re continuing to grow Hot FM with Rachael holding down mornings! Rachael has been a driving force for both Cumulus Media Grand Rapids and 105.3 HOT FM for the past 13 years. To be able to continue this success for the foreseeable future makes me very happy!”

Gray added, “I am incredibly grateful and honored to continue waking up with this amazing city every morning. For the past 13 years, it has been a privilege to share stories, laughs, and moments that matter with our listeners. This new contract is a commitment to my role and a deep appreciation for the community that has supported me throughout my time in West Michigan. Thank you to my general manager, Steve Holm, and Cumulus Media for believing in me; and to our loyal listeners for making every morning special. I look forward to many more years of connection and creativity on the airwaves in Grand Rapids!”