Radio Ink Announces The 2024 Radio Wayne Award Winners

On Tuesday at the Radio Masters Sales Summit, Radio Ink honored the best of the best in radio sales with the 2024 Radio Wayne Awards, presented by Futuri. The ceremony saw Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award.

Named after Wayne Cornils, whose passion and dedication to the radio industry inspired Radio Ink Founder Eric Rhoads, the 31st annual awards ceremony drew a full house at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Winners were chosen through a “blind” judging process, ensuring that the judges evaluated finalists without knowing their identities.

Here are the 2023 Radio Wayne Award Winners:

Digital Sales Specialist or Sales Manager of the Year

Steve Jacobs Riverfront Broadcasting Rapid City, SD

Streetfighter of the Year

Jodi Korlacki, Cox Media Group Jacksonville, FL

DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (Markets 1-20)

Dawn Girocco, Cumulus Media Dallas/Ft. Worth

DOS/General Sales Manager of the Year (Markets 21+)

Emily Ward, Midwest Communications Nashville

Stu Olds National Sales Manager of the Year

Matthew Cowper, Beasley Media Group Philadelphia

Market/General Manager Markets 1-20 of the Year

Karen Slade, Taxi Productions Los Angeles

Market/General Manager of the Year (Markets 21+)

Dawn Ciorciari, Bold Gold Media Group Hudson Valley, NY

Congratulations to this year’s winners! From selling digital to leadership strategy, read how all our Radio Wayne finalists are tackling the industry’s biggest challenges in this month’s Radio Ink magazine.