Andy Roth to Lead 680 The Fan in Atlanta For Dickey Broadcasting

Dickey Broadcasting Company has named Andy Roth as the new Director of Programming for their flagship Atlanta sports-talk station, 680 The Fan (WCNN-AM). Before his appointment at DBC, Roth was Brand Manager at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

Roth will oversee the programming for DBC’s lineup of talk hosts and manage the network’s four regional sports networks, including the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. He will also direct the efforts of the growing Digital Department and the award-winning Production Department at DBC.

During his three-decade radio career, also Roth led the team at Buffalo’s WGR to a Marconi award in 2009, and founded MLB Radio for Major League Baseball in 2000.

DBC President David Dickey said, “We are thrilled to welcome Andy Roth to the Dickey Broadcasting Company family. His extensive experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving our programming and content-creation strategies forward to provide Atlantans and the region’s sports fans with the best shows, insight, and analysis. We are very confident that Andy’s experience and leadership will help us achieve new levels of consumption and listener engagement for our listeners, our team partners, and our great sponsors.”

Roth commented, “I’m thrilled to join the staff of this heritage radio station. David Dickey’s team has been an important part of Atlanta’s sports scene for over 3 decades, and I can’t wait to experience everything from the Atlanta Braves to the crowning of a college football champion in Atlanta as the calendar turns to 2025!”