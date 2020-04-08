iHeart Locks Down Mahnke For Two More Years

Aaron Mahnke has extended his relationship with the iHeartPodcast Netowrk with a new mult-year contract extension. Here are all the details…

The deal includes two more years of new content for “Cabinet of Curiosities,” two new seasons of “Unobscured” as well as an executive producer role for the newly launched hit “Strange Arrivals,” additional seasons of “Noble Blood” and a new scripted series set to launch this fall.

Additionally, the partnership will add a slate of five new podcasts to feature talent including Rabia Chaudry – attorney, advocate and author of the New York Times bestselling book “Adnan’s Story.”