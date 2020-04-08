iHeart Starts The Healing in Chicago

On Wednesday the iHeartMedia Chicago cluster of stations launched Healing Chicago Together, a community resource initiative to support local nonprofits, businesses and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each radio station will encourage listeners to visit its website and enter keyword HEALING to get more information about local community resources, businesses and restaurants. The available information includes blood donation services, volunteer opportunities, food and shelter resources, monetary donations, mental health information, animal shelters resources, local businesses support and more.

iHeartMedia Chicago Region President Matt Scarano said, “In a time of crisis, the stations of iHeartMedia Chicago cherish the opportunity to help our community. We are committed to the people of Chicagoland and we will do our part in helping our fellow citizens get through this pandemic.”