APR Names Drew President of MPR Division

After an extensive national search Duchesne Drew has been named president of MPR. Drew comes to MPR from the Bush Foundation, where he led the foundation’s leadership programs, community innovation and communication teams and built networks across the region as its Community Network VP.

Prior to his role at Bush Foundation, Drew was managing editor of operations at the Star Tribune, where he began as a summer intern and rose to one of the most senior roles in the newsroom. Last year, he was honored with the Widening the Circle Award by ThreeSixty Journalism, recognizing individuals who have contributed to the next generation of journalists, particularly while promoting inclusion and diversity.

As MPR president, Duchesne Drew will lead strategy, programming and daily operations serving MPR’s regional audiences through MPR News, Classical MPR, The Current and MPR’s digital, social and mobile services.

Drew starts at MPR on May 4.