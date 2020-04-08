iHeart, Dodgers Teaming Up To Help

iHeartMedia and the Los Angeles Dodgers are partnering to provide donations to support those experiencing homelessness, food insecurity, difficulty with basic needs and health care workers in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the campaign started when the Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation and team partner California Pizza Kitchen delivered 100 pizzas and Dodger goodies to UCLA Health staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. CPK also delivered 100 pizzas to UCLA Health staff at UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica.

Dodgers Radio AM 570 LA Sports along with all iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations will utilize their platforms to raise awareness for the campaign with promotion throughout the month including on-air updates, interviews and digital support.