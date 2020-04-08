CBS Launches Coronavirus Podcast

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has launched a new short-form podcast called Debriefing the Briefing. Each episode will include context from the daily White House coronavirus briefings.
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett has launched a new short-form podcast called Debriefing the Briefing. Each episode will include context from the daily White House coronavirus briefings.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.
The 2020 Medallas de Cortez Finalists
Radio's Fantastic Facilities