Beck Releases New Book

Syndicated Premiere Networks personality Glenn Beck has released his latest book. Beck hosted a live online book signing April 7 for “Arguing With Socialists”.

Beck followed up the signing with an appearance on another Premiere Network program, “The Sean Hannity Show”. He discussed why he thinks socialism isn’t the answer to the pandemic and why he believes America needs to get back to work as quickly and safely as possible.

Beck, a Marconi Award Winner, is one of a few authors who have had bestsellers in fiction, non-fiction, self-help and children’s picture book genres