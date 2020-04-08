Broadway Teams Up With iHeart

iHeartRadio Broadway is partnering with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to raise funds for the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The April 13 event will stream the “Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway” event from November 2019.

Donations to the Emergency Assistance Fund will provide urgent access to health care and immediate financial assistance to those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes in the theater and entertainment community who are sick, out of work and struggling during this evolving pandemic.

The silver anniversary event featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The event, staged at the New Amsterdam Theater, raised over $570,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Actor and singer Ryan McCartan, will host the live stream from his family’s basement. It will include interviews with special Disney on Broadway stars from their homes.