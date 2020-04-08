JVC Giving Away Free Air

JVC Media is opening the airwaves in all markets to help promote local essential businesses that are still open and serving the community. Those businesses can call a JVC station in New York or Florida and leave a 30 second voicemail showcasing their business. JVC will produce the message and play it on the appropriate radio station free of charge.

John Caracciolo, President and CEO of JVC Media said, “This is the time for radio to shine. We are not closed, we are not automated, we are live, local, and serving our local communities. I don’t see the streaming or satellite services offering something like that.”