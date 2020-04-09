Entercom Host Facing COVID-19 Backlash

KDKA Pittsburgh host Wendy Bell is taking on some criticism after comments she made on her show Sunday night. They had to do with shutting down the economy across the country to save lives. The says she’s on the fence about that.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the following comments caused an uproar on social media where some people were asking for Bell to be fired. “Yes, every life lost is one too many. Yes, that’s the talking point. That’s what we’re going to say. But ultimately dollars and cents boil down to, ‘Are you going to bankrupt America and the future for less than 1% of our population?’ Many of whom are already ill or aged. I’m on a fence.”

