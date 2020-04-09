Las Vegas Host Recovering From Coronavirus

39-year old KLUC-FM host Omari Mitchell is in recovery mode now, however, for a time his family was worried he might not survive. The healthy host developed a cough late in March, then things went south fast.

A few days later Mitchell had a fever, his chest was tight and he was gasping for air.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Mitchell told his daughter he’d be back soon. He drove himself to the hospital but didn’t return that night. The paper reports that Mitchell was moved quickly into the ICU, hooked up to a ventilator and placed into a medically induced coma.

It took five days before Mitchell showed signs of improvement. Several more before he was recovering.

