Broadcasters Foundation To Offer Coronavirus Grants

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Executive Committee of the Board of Directors held an emergency meeting regarding broadcasters in financial need due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The criteria for emergency grant qualifications has been revised to provide aid to broadcasters who meet the requirements and have been infected.

Foundation Chairman Dan Mason said, “Never in our history as broadcasters have we experienced an event that has caused this much hardship. Thus, we have revised provisions to our emergency grant eligibility guidelines.”

For more information, broadcasters in need can email [email protected] or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org/coronavirus.