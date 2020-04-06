Group Pledges $2 Million in Ads To Businesses

Pacific Media Group has created a $2 Million Marketing Fund to be granted to Hawaii businesses. Pacific Media Group, which owns 20 stations in Hawaii, designed the program to help local businesses connect with consumers looking for goods and services during the pandemic.

Pacific Media Group CEO Chuck Bergson said, “The development of the fund is part of an ongoing effort to do the right thing for the communities where we all work and live. To participate in the program, current clients of our stations should reach out directly to their Account Executive or local station management. All other businesses should visit pmghawaii.com/mediagrant. There’s an online form to complete. Businesses can qualify for media support that ranges from 25% to 100%. Our goal during this period is to take care of the businesses that are taking care of our island ‘ohana.”