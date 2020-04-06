iHeart And Friends Raise Over $150K

The Cleveland Cavaliers, iHeartMedia and Cleveland TV stations joined forces for a three-and-half-hour telethon on April 4 that aired simultaneously on WOIO CBS 19, CW 43 WUAB, and iHeart’s WTAM 1100 and 100.7 WMMS. Over $150,000 was raised for two non-profits.

United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The telethon raised over $153,251.60 as of Monday morning. Online donations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. April 7.

The telethon featured live and taped interviews and performances via FaceTime and Zoom, to minimize live camera shots and personnel to safely distance.

Guests included Cleveland comedy legend Drew Carey, Cleveland Cavaliers stars Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., and Matthew Dellavedova, Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Iron Chef Michael Symon, country music singer Chris Janson, Geraldo Rivera, Cleveland Indians Baseball Hall Of Famer Jim Thome, Browns legend Bernie Kosar, singer/songwriter Jim Brickman, musical acts from Cleveland International Records, CBS Network stars, Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast announcers, iHeartRadio and 19 News personalities. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also sent a pre-taped message.