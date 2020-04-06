Hubbard Station Donates 3,000 Masks

In a show of support to their local medical community, Hubbard country station KNUC-FM in Seattle has donated 3,000 medical masks to Virginia Mason Hospitals, Evergreen Health, Cottesmore Life Care, PacMed and Seattle Children’s to help nurses and doctors fighting the virus.

“We are incredibly grateful for The Bull’s generosity. This donation represents an imperative resource that allows our providers to continue to provide the safest, best possible care for all of our patients. The support we continue to receive is a heart-warming reminder that we are all in this together.” said Mary Shepler, RN, BSN, MA, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, EvergreenHealth.