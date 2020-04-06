United Stations Launches Podcast Network

The new United Stations Media Network podcast network is called the Storic Media Podcast Network. Genres to be included in the network: narrative, crime, thriller, lifestyle, fan-casts, comedy, comedy-thriller, mystery, drama, music, and children’s content.

This spring, the network will premiere “Vinny Pastore’s The Mob Pod,” a discussion of iconic mob films with The Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore and his friends and co-stars. Storic will also introduce “Detective Dexter,” a children- oriented podcast that chronicles the adventures of a NYC French bulldog who solves mysteries.

All content will also be filmed and featured on the Storic YouTube channel.

