NC Media Group Feeds Hospital Staff

Curtis Media Group’s WPLW / WWPL-The Pulse, served lunch April 2 to doctors, nurses and other medical professionals in the Triangle. 500 lunches were delivered to hospitals in the Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill area.

The lunch donation was made in partnership with Jersey Mike’s locations in the area. Midday Personality Mel Rose, Morning Personality JAX and PD/Afternoon Personality Jud Heussler, made the deliveries to Duke’s Raleigh, Regional and Main Campuses as well as UNC Children’s and UNC Rex Hospitals.

“We are thankful for work these hospital workers are doing for our community during these unprecedented times. We’re happy to provide a meal as a small token of our appreciation,” said Pulse FM Program Director Jud Heussler.

Charlie Farris from Jersey Mike’s added, “Jersey Mike’s is proud to partner with Pulse FM and serve the hospital staffs that are risking their lives for our community right now. We are so thankful for these heroes.”