Radio Vet Ends Retirement

Former WMRN, Marion, Ohio morning host Jeff Ruth has returned to the airwaves. The 40 year broadcast veteran is back on the air at WZMO, Marion Community Radio, hosting a talk and interview show that is currently focusing on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

WZMO PD, Tom Kennedy told the Marion Star, “With the fast changing and urgent need of information at the moment, Jeff and I decided to begin him now. Jeff has always been the true professional and with 40 years of service to Marion, he knows everybody.”

Retired for less than a year, Ruth is hosting Around About Marion, that airs at 7:05 AM and 3:05 PM, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“We’re recording three 10 or 15 minute interviews a week,” said Ruth who likes the change from the early morning grind. “I’m only working five or six hours week, not very much. I’m not getting up early. I can set up the interviews any time I want.”