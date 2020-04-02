Who’s Out at Entercom Buffalo?

By
Radio Ink
-
0

According to The Buffalo News, Paul Hamilton, who covers the Buffalo Sabres for WGR, confirmed he was furloughed. Hamilton told the paper, “It’s just where our world is right now.” See how the paper covered the story HERE.

