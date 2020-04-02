Waters Takes Mornings For NRG Cedar Rapids

NRG Media announced today Mike Waters has joined NRG Media in the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo market as morning host for KOKZ-FM. Waters takes over in Cedar Rapids after working at Radio FM in Fargo.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join NRG Media as the voice for 105.7 KOKZ for the morning drive. He brings over 30 years experience in the radio industry across a variety of formats. Mike understands the importance of NRG’s mission to provide great local radio,” stated NRG Media Operations Manager, Jeff Winfield.

Waters commented, “I look forward to the opportunity to work with a great team already in place in the market! I’m excited about the opportunity work with a very talented group of individuals, a great radio company. I can’t wait to get on air.”