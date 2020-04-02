Alpha is Here To Help

SourceAudio’s Alpha Libraries for Radio is offering its complete collection of production and sound effects libraries of over 1.7 million tracks barter-free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While everyone is navigating these challenging times, we’re committed to helping radio stations producers, programmers, and talent in the best way we can,” said Steve Wall, Vice President Radio and Library Services, SourceAudio. “It’s our goal to ensure every production talent has the tools necessary to continue developing great work, so radio stations can focus on the important task of supporting our communities.”

Interested stations should contact Steve Wall at [email protected]