Webinar To Help Smaller Market Radio Get Bigger Political Returns

Gen Media Partners and the Ten-Minute Trainer Network are offering a free webinar on Wednesday, April 24 designed to help small and medium market stations optimize their political advertising strategies for the hotly contested 2024 general elections.

Scheduled for 12p ET, “Maximizing Political Dollars for Small & Medium Markets” will feature strategies from Gen Media Partners’ top political advertising experts: Roger Rafson, SVP of Political/Issue Advocacy and Strategic Alliances; Linley Grande, VP, Political Strategies Manager; and Heather Karban, Political Broadcast Strategist.

Together, they will share practical tips on how to leverage political advertising spending effectively while remaining within legal guidelines.

Gen Media Partners EVP Greg Tacher stated, “Preparation is vital to ensure stations take full advantage of the political cycle. This is a terrific opportunity for small and medium market stations to gain valuable knowledge for free that can help them generate political advertising revenue.”

Ten-Minute Trainer Network/P1 Learning President Bryan Marriott remarked, “The Ten-Minute Trainer Network is excited to partner with Gen Media Partners to bring you this important and timely webinar. In less than an hour, attendees will gain valuable insights from these political advertising experts.”

Registration is now open online.