Yung Joc and Nessa Talk Radio Talent Development At NAB Show

Star talent cultivation was the key focus of “Finding and Developing On-Air Talent” at NAB Show 2024, with two wildly successful air talent with very different paths to the top giving their thoughts alongside a Market Manager who helps shape talent every day.

Nessa, who does afternoons at New York City’s Hot 97, shared her rigorous path to success, beginning as an intern at a station in San Francisco and Power 106 in Los Angeles. Her commitment saw her driving six hours between cities to go live for just one minute on Friday nights, a testament to her dedication.

She gradually moved from weekend slots to overnights, eventually securing the night show in San Francisco where she honed her craft and learned to connect deeply with listeners. Her proactive engagement with social media paved the way for her discovery by MTV to discuss pop culture, eventually leading to a prime opportunity at Hot 97 in New York City.

On the other side of a radio entrance was rapper Yung Joc, best known musically for hits like “It’s Goin’ Down” and “‘Bout It.” His radio start began while he was promoting clubs. An opportunity to do a radio promo led to a chance on-air position at a station. Joc recieved encouragement from music industry heavyweights Jermaine Dupri and Usher to pursue on-air work.

After a rocky start, criticism from a competing station’s Program Director motivated him to significantly improve his on-air presence, adopting a philosophy of winning by “campaigning every day” and always smiling during broadcasts to convey positivity. This led to his now-syndicated program, Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover.

Hubbard Radio Minneapolis-Saint Paul Market Manager Dan Seeman also sat in on the panel, noting a shift in how radio talent is sourced and developed and that people no longer work their way up city by city as they once did. He encourages his talent to “live your life out loud,” embracing the raw and sometimes uncomfortable aspects of their lives to connect authentically with listeners.

In a world where radio competes with myriad entertainment options, Nessa, Joc, and Seeman all stressed the importance of thorough show preparation to keep content engaging and relatable.

The panelists emphasized authenticity and community engagement as crucial to successful radio careers. Nessa highlighted the importance of making personal connections beyond the microphone, treating listeners as friends. Yung Joc focused on maintaining authenticity and offering unique perspectives in his storytelling to strengthen listener relationships.

As the landscape continues to evolve, these stories of perseverance and adaptability provide valuable lessons for anyone looking to make their mark in radio.