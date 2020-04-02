Who Needs Sporting Events?

According to Premiere Sports Network, Fox Sports Radio reported record digital audience gains for March, a month in which sporting events stopped around March 11.

March yielded one million more podcast listens than February 2020, when there was a full month of live sporting events, making it FSR’s second best month ever in terms of podcast listens. Year over year (March ‘20 vs. March ‘19), the network’s total podcast audience grew +67%. Among FSR’s podcasts that set a new monthly record in March were: Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis; The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker; The Doug Gottlieb Show; The Ben Maller Show; The Fifth Hour with Ben Maller; The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon; and FSR Weekends.

The company also says FOXSportsRadio.com logged its third best month of all time in terms of page views. Month to month (March ‘20 vs. February ‘20), the website’s total page views increased +126%; year over year (March ‘20 vs. March ‘19), page views nearly quadrupled with an increase of +285%.