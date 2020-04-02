Looking For Morning Show Content?

The syndicated morning show, Murphy, Sam & Jodi, are now offering stations the opportunity to air the daily program with no cost or commitment to help cover personnel shortages caused by the current coronavirus crisis. Murphy, Sam & Jodi have been together for 23 years and in syndication for 17 of those years. They are heard in 55 markets.

The Murphy, Sam & Jodi Show is distributed by June Colbert and her Colbert Media Group and is marketed to advertisers by United Stations. Interested stations should contact June Colbert at 615-202-5900 or [email protected]