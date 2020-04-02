iHeart New Haven Begins Virtual Food Drive

KC101FM in New Haven is teaming up with the Connecticut Food Bank for a virtual food drive to support the food bank’s need for food due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout all of April, donations can be made online.

The KC101 Connecticut Food Bank Virtual Food Drive provides an opportunity for people to have the feeling of a community fundraiser. “We can’t gather a crowd like our annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive, but we hope that people will feel the same community spirit and get creative by building teams for the virtual drive to see who can generate the most support,” said Vanessa Wojtusiak, Vice President of Marketing for iHeartMedia Connecticut. “We will keep you updated on-air and will be sure to highlight the leaders each day we can create some of that energy we all love at Stuff-A-Bus.”