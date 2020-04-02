WOR Reporter Says She Infected Six People.

Alice Stockton-Rossini was covering the coronavirus story Westchester for WOR in New York City back in early March. Westchester was filled with coronivirus cases, considered one of the hot spots in the city. Days later Stockton-Rossini threw a party for her 90-year old mom. It was held at a church, 25 friends attended.

The next day Stockton-Rossini’s mom was sick and tested positive. Stockton-Rossini was waking up with the chills. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer 7 people were infected, two later died, including the 76-year old next-door neighbor of Stockton-Rossini’s mom.

Long Beach Island health officer Dan Krupinski told the Inquirer the tragic “community cluster” was traced back to the party.

Stockton-Rossini told the paper she regrets throwing the party — but does not regret doing her job for WOR. “If I had to do it over again, can I honestly say I wouldn’t have gone to Westchester? I probably would have worn a mask. If I had to do it over again, do you think I’d have a party for my mother? No.”