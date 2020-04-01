Need Accurate Coronavirus Information For Your Station?

United Stations and AccuWeather are teaming up to expand their coverage of the continually evolving coronavirus pandemic. AccuWeather will now provide a daily short-form ”AccuWeather COVID-19 Report” as well as a special series of the company’s weekly podcast, Everything Under the Sun.

AccuWeather’s new ”AccuWeather COVID-19 Report” will be :30 and :60 second reports updated two or three times per day. Structured similar to brief newscasts, these updates will be anchored by a rotating staff of AccuWeather’s expert radio broadcasters and will feature content from AccuWeather’s daily online briefing, which can be found here. The pieces will also be paired with national weather forecasts that tie into coronavirus-related news segments anchored by AccuWeather meteorologist Dean Devore who is heard on a regular basis on radio stations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, St. Louis and elsewhere nationwide.

Dean Devore will also anchor the weekly podcast series that AccuWeather will make available in order to provide a deeper dive into the latest coronavirus developments and data. These podcasts come under the umbrella of AccuWeather’s already popular podcasts known as “Everything Under the Sun,” which have traditionally featured in-depth analyses of current events wrapped around weather stories as they relate to history, science and more. By popular demand, AccuWeather’s podcast has transitioned to a serial podcast with real stories examining relevant weather news, giving listeners more of the content they want to hear. The podcasts average 20 to 30 minutes in length per week.