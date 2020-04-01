Layton Celebrates 50

Bob Layton, News Manager for Corus Radio Edmonton, celebrates an impressive 50 years in broadcasting on April 3. In his current role working with both FM stations and talk radio in Edmonton, Layton manages news programming for 630 CHED, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, 92.5 The Chuck and CISN Country.

The name Bob Layton is synonymous with Edmonton radio. After 50 years in the business, his wit is just as sharp, his writing just as crisp and his distinctive baritone as clear as ever,” said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President of Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Having grown up listening to Bob’s ‘630 CHED 20/20 news updates,’ I want to offer my personal thanks for helping to inspire my own career as a broadcast journalist, along with the thanks of all the listeners whose lives are made brighter and more informed by Bob’s daily servings of important facts and common sense. Congratulations!”

Born in England, Layton was raised in Alberta and graduated from the Columbia School of Broadcasting in 1969. Layton began his career with CKNL in Fort St. John, B.C. in 1970 and started with 630 CHED the following year. He was named News Manager, Radio in 1994. Under his leadership, his newsroom has also won awards for best documentary, best newscast and best website. In 2005, former premier Ralph Klein presented Layton with a Centennial Medal for community service.